Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
395 Dartmouth Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
395 Dartmouth Drive
395 Dartmouth Dr SW
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
395 Dartmouth Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Baker Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
NEW LISTING!ÃÂ Charming and Spacious 4BR/3BA in Atlanta!ÃÂ Gleaming hardwoods and fresh paint throughout.ÃÂ Beautiful, mature magnolias in the front yard!ÃÂ Hurry, this home will rent quickly.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 395 Dartmouth Drive have any available units?
395 Dartmouth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 395 Dartmouth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
395 Dartmouth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 395 Dartmouth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 395 Dartmouth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 395 Dartmouth Drive offer parking?
No, 395 Dartmouth Drive does not offer parking.
Does 395 Dartmouth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 395 Dartmouth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 395 Dartmouth Drive have a pool?
No, 395 Dartmouth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 395 Dartmouth Drive have accessible units?
No, 395 Dartmouth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 395 Dartmouth Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 395 Dartmouth Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 395 Dartmouth Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 395 Dartmouth Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
