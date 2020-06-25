395 Charter Oak Dr SW

Amenities

Large, clean home available: 5BR/2 BA home is located in quiet neighborhood. The upper floor has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. The kitchen includes a large dining area and features a tile floor. There are hardwood floors in the living room, hall and bedrooms. The lower floor has all tile floor and includes 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, laundry and a large den area. All rooms have fresh paint and new ceiling fans. Appliances furnished include refrigerator and stove/oven. Available immediately. View yourself anytime between 8am and 8pm with a lockbox serviced by Rently.



Rent is $1,200.00. Security deposit is $1,200.00. Monthly trash service is $41.50.

Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Non-refundable application of $45.00. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income by fax (678-609-4734) or email to: rent@hamptonhomestead.com. Applications must be submitted at our website: www.hamptonhomestead.com.



Built: 1967



For additional details, call Kathy at 678-592-5735.

