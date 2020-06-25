All apartments in Atlanta
395 Charter Oak Dr SW
Last updated April 3 2019 at 12:05 AM

395 Charter Oak Dr SW

395 Charter Oak Dr SW · No Longer Available
Location

395 Charter Oak Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Wisteria Gardens

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Large, clean home available: 5BR/2 BA home is located in quiet neighborhood. The upper floor has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. The kitchen includes a large dining area and features a tile floor. There are hardwood floors in the living room, hall and bedrooms. The lower floor has all tile floor and includes 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, laundry and a large den area. All rooms have fresh paint and new ceiling fans. Appliances furnished include refrigerator and stove/oven. Available immediately. View yourself anytime between 8am and 8pm with a lockbox serviced by Rently.

Rent is $1,200.00. Security deposit is $1,200.00. Monthly trash service is $41.50.
Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Non-refundable application of $45.00. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income by fax (678-609-4734) or email to: rent@hamptonhomestead.com. Applications must be submitted at our website: www.hamptonhomestead.com.

Built: 1967

For additional details, call Kathy at 678-592-5735.
Single-Family

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 395 Charter Oak Dr SW have any available units?
395 Charter Oak Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 395 Charter Oak Dr SW have?
Some of 395 Charter Oak Dr SW's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 395 Charter Oak Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
395 Charter Oak Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 395 Charter Oak Dr SW pet-friendly?
No, 395 Charter Oak Dr SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 395 Charter Oak Dr SW offer parking?
No, 395 Charter Oak Dr SW does not offer parking.
Does 395 Charter Oak Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 395 Charter Oak Dr SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 395 Charter Oak Dr SW have a pool?
No, 395 Charter Oak Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 395 Charter Oak Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 395 Charter Oak Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 395 Charter Oak Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 395 Charter Oak Dr SW does not have units with dishwashers.
