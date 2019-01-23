All apartments in Atlanta
3924 Kenner Drive SW

3924 Kenner Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3924 Kenner Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Adamsville

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,236 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4766733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3924 Kenner Drive SW have any available units?
3924 Kenner Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3924 Kenner Drive SW have?
Some of 3924 Kenner Drive SW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3924 Kenner Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
3924 Kenner Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3924 Kenner Drive SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3924 Kenner Drive SW is pet friendly.
Does 3924 Kenner Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 3924 Kenner Drive SW offers parking.
Does 3924 Kenner Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3924 Kenner Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3924 Kenner Drive SW have a pool?
Yes, 3924 Kenner Drive SW has a pool.
Does 3924 Kenner Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 3924 Kenner Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3924 Kenner Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3924 Kenner Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
