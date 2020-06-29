All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3908 Bonnie Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3908 Bonnie Ln
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM

3908 Bonnie Ln

3908 Bonnie Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3908 Bonnie Lane Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354
South River Gardens

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Viewing Restricted to Weekdays 9am-5pm This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3908 Bonnie Ln have any available units?
3908 Bonnie Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3908 Bonnie Ln have?
Some of 3908 Bonnie Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3908 Bonnie Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3908 Bonnie Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3908 Bonnie Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3908 Bonnie Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3908 Bonnie Ln offer parking?
No, 3908 Bonnie Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3908 Bonnie Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3908 Bonnie Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3908 Bonnie Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3908 Bonnie Ln has a pool.
Does 3908 Bonnie Ln have accessible units?
No, 3908 Bonnie Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3908 Bonnie Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3908 Bonnie Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Hills
3207 Henderson Mill Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
Camden Paces
77 E Andrews Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Monroe Place
2000 Monroe Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Lilli Midtown
693 Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
Atlantic House
1163 W Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Elan Madison Yards
230 Bill Kennedy Way SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
One Sovereign Place
4883 Roswell Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30342
@1377
1377 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus