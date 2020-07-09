All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

388 Belgarde Place SE

388 Belgarde Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

388 Belgarde Place Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354
Orchard Knob

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Atlanta . This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 388 Belgarde Place SE have any available units?
388 Belgarde Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 388 Belgarde Place SE have?
Some of 388 Belgarde Place SE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 388 Belgarde Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
388 Belgarde Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 388 Belgarde Place SE pet-friendly?
No, 388 Belgarde Place SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 388 Belgarde Place SE offer parking?
Yes, 388 Belgarde Place SE offers parking.
Does 388 Belgarde Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 388 Belgarde Place SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 388 Belgarde Place SE have a pool?
No, 388 Belgarde Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 388 Belgarde Place SE have accessible units?
No, 388 Belgarde Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 388 Belgarde Place SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 388 Belgarde Place SE has units with dishwashers.

