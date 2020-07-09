388 Belgarde Place Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354 Orchard Knob
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Atlanta . This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 388 Belgarde Place SE have any available units?
388 Belgarde Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 388 Belgarde Place SE have?
Some of 388 Belgarde Place SE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 388 Belgarde Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
388 Belgarde Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.