Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

3860 Wisteria Lane SW

3860 Wisteria Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3860 Wisteria Lane Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Wisteria Gardens

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3860 Wisteria Lane SW have any available units?
3860 Wisteria Lane SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3860 Wisteria Lane SW have?
Some of 3860 Wisteria Lane SW's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3860 Wisteria Lane SW currently offering any rent specials?
3860 Wisteria Lane SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3860 Wisteria Lane SW pet-friendly?
No, 3860 Wisteria Lane SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3860 Wisteria Lane SW offer parking?
Yes, 3860 Wisteria Lane SW offers parking.
Does 3860 Wisteria Lane SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3860 Wisteria Lane SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3860 Wisteria Lane SW have a pool?
No, 3860 Wisteria Lane SW does not have a pool.
Does 3860 Wisteria Lane SW have accessible units?
No, 3860 Wisteria Lane SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3860 Wisteria Lane SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3860 Wisteria Lane SW has units with dishwashers.

