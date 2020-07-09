All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 383 Ashley Avenue NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
383 Ashley Avenue NE
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:12 PM

383 Ashley Avenue NE

383 Ashley Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Old Fourth Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

383 Ashley Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully updated 2 bed / 2 bath ranch home steps away from The BeltLine & Old Fourth Ward Park. Newer roof/electric/HVAC/high efficient spray foam insulation/kitchen/baths/. Kitchen w/ stainless appliances including front loading W&D, quartz counters, exposed brick & breakfast bar. Family room w/ firplace, separate dining room, porch, fenced backyard, off-street parking. Bonus room great for office/den/flex space. Hardwood floors throughout. Near Ponce City Market, Historic Old Fourth Ward Park, Freedom Park, Krog Street Market, One of the most walkable locations in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 383 Ashley Avenue NE have any available units?
383 Ashley Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 383 Ashley Avenue NE have?
Some of 383 Ashley Avenue NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 383 Ashley Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
383 Ashley Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 383 Ashley Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 383 Ashley Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 383 Ashley Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 383 Ashley Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 383 Ashley Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 383 Ashley Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 383 Ashley Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 383 Ashley Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 383 Ashley Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 383 Ashley Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 383 Ashley Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 383 Ashley Avenue NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Nine15 Midtown
915 West Peachtree St. NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Broadstone Midtown
811 Juniper St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Brookwood Valley Apartments
2035 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Cortland at the Battery Atlanta
900 Battery Avenue SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Ashley Auburn Pointe
357 Auburn Pointe Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
131 Ponce
131 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
One Sovereign Place
4883 Roswell Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30342
Kingsboro
3443 Kingsboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus