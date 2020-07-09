383 Ashley Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully updated 2 bed / 2 bath ranch home steps away from The BeltLine & Old Fourth Ward Park. Newer roof/electric/HVAC/high efficient spray foam insulation/kitchen/baths/. Kitchen w/ stainless appliances including front loading W&D, quartz counters, exposed brick & breakfast bar. Family room w/ firplace, separate dining room, porch, fenced backyard, off-street parking. Bonus room great for office/den/flex space. Hardwood floors throughout. Near Ponce City Market, Historic Old Fourth Ward Park, Freedom Park, Krog Street Market, One of the most walkable locations in