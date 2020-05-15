Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3809 Stone
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM
3809 Stone
3809 Stone Road Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
3809 Stone Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3 Bedroom 1 Bath, Single Family Ranch located close to all the Amenities of Atlanta! Ready to lease. Call our office to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3809 Stone have any available units?
3809 Stone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3809 Stone have?
Some of 3809 Stone's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3809 Stone currently offering any rent specials?
3809 Stone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3809 Stone pet-friendly?
No, 3809 Stone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 3809 Stone offer parking?
Yes, 3809 Stone offers parking.
Does 3809 Stone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3809 Stone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3809 Stone have a pool?
No, 3809 Stone does not have a pool.
Does 3809 Stone have accessible units?
No, 3809 Stone does not have accessible units.
Does 3809 Stone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3809 Stone has units with dishwashers.
