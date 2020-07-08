All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 20 2020

3800 Clovis Court NW

3800 Clovis Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3800 Clovis Court Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Carroll Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 Clovis Court NW have any available units?
3800 Clovis Court NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3800 Clovis Court NW have?
Some of 3800 Clovis Court NW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 Clovis Court NW currently offering any rent specials?
3800 Clovis Court NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 Clovis Court NW pet-friendly?
No, 3800 Clovis Court NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3800 Clovis Court NW offer parking?
Yes, 3800 Clovis Court NW offers parking.
Does 3800 Clovis Court NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3800 Clovis Court NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 Clovis Court NW have a pool?
No, 3800 Clovis Court NW does not have a pool.
Does 3800 Clovis Court NW have accessible units?
No, 3800 Clovis Court NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 Clovis Court NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3800 Clovis Court NW has units with dishwashers.

