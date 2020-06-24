All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:17 AM

380 Grant Circle SE

380 Grant Circle Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

380 Grant Circle Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Grant Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Location, location, location! Don't miss townhome rental nestled in an amazing Grant Park location - steps from Eventide Brewing, The Beacon, BeltLine's Southside Trail extension & more! 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths on the upper floor is a perfect roommate floorplan. Main living area features kitchen w/ upgraded appliances, new HVAC & separate dining leading to back deck w/ grill. Your back deck is the perfect escape from the city as it looks out over the horses. One-car garage & gated neighborhood with pool & shared grill area makes for perfect intown living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 Grant Circle SE have any available units?
380 Grant Circle SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 380 Grant Circle SE have?
Some of 380 Grant Circle SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 380 Grant Circle SE currently offering any rent specials?
380 Grant Circle SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 Grant Circle SE pet-friendly?
No, 380 Grant Circle SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 380 Grant Circle SE offer parking?
Yes, 380 Grant Circle SE offers parking.
Does 380 Grant Circle SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 380 Grant Circle SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 Grant Circle SE have a pool?
Yes, 380 Grant Circle SE has a pool.
Does 380 Grant Circle SE have accessible units?
No, 380 Grant Circle SE does not have accessible units.
Does 380 Grant Circle SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 380 Grant Circle SE has units with dishwashers.
