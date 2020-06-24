380 Grant Circle SE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Location, location, location! Don't miss townhome rental nestled in an amazing Grant Park location - steps from Eventide Brewing, The Beacon, BeltLine's Southside Trail extension & more! 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths on the upper floor is a perfect roommate floorplan. Main living area features kitchen w/ upgraded appliances, new HVAC & separate dining leading to back deck w/ grill. Your back deck is the perfect escape from the city as it looks out over the horses. One-car garage & gated neighborhood with pool & shared grill area makes for perfect intown living!