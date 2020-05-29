All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated January 16 2020

3798 Bakers Ferry Road SW

3798 Bakers Ferry Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3798 Bakers Ferry Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Atlanta Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

