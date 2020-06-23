379 Inman Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310 Westview
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spectacular 4bed 3bath covered porch and covered balcony off master. Guest bedroom on main spacious family room with fireplace. Large new deck overlooking backyard Huge level lot. Great condition. Appliances include Stove Microwave Dishwasher and Refrigerator.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 379 Inman Street SW have any available units?
379 Inman Street SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 379 Inman Street SW have?
Some of 379 Inman Street SW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 379 Inman Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
379 Inman Street SW is not currently offering any rent specials.