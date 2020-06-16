All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 375 James P Brawley Drive Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
375 James P Brawley Drive Northwest
Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:55 PM

375 James P Brawley Drive Northwest

375 James P Brawley Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
English Avenue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

375 James P Brawley Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
English Avenue

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
WOW! Check out this amazingly renovated apartment today. You will not find finishes for this price anywhere. This home boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, shaker cabinets, hard-surfaced flooring, tile-surround bath/shower and a beautiful bathroom vanity. No detail was overlooked during this renovation.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/661981?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $825, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $825, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 375 James P Brawley Drive Northwest have any available units?
375 James P Brawley Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 375 James P Brawley Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
375 James P Brawley Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 James P Brawley Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 375 James P Brawley Drive Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 375 James P Brawley Drive Northwest offer parking?
No, 375 James P Brawley Drive Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 375 James P Brawley Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 375 James P Brawley Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 James P Brawley Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 375 James P Brawley Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 375 James P Brawley Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 375 James P Brawley Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 375 James P Brawley Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 375 James P Brawley Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 375 James P Brawley Drive Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 375 James P Brawley Drive Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Exchange
470 16th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Solace on Peachtree
710 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Pointe at Lindbergh
485 Lindbergh Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Kirkwood
71 Howard Street Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30317
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30341
Freedom Park Heights
478 North Highland Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30307
Gramercy At Buckhead
3315 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30305
Spoke
1450 La France St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus