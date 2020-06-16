375 James P Brawley Drive Northwest

Amenities
WOW! Check out this amazingly renovated apartment today. You will not find finishes for this price anywhere. This home boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, shaker cabinets, hard-surfaced flooring, tile-surround bath/shower and a beautiful bathroom vanity. No detail was overlooked during this renovation.
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/661981?source=marketing
Rental Terms: Rent: $825, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $825, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.