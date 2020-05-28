All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated January 10 2020 at 3:17 AM

375 Belgarde Place

375 Belgarde Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

375 Belgarde Place Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354
Orchard Knob

Amenities

hardwood floors
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
Lovely ranch styled house in heart of Atlanta. 3 bedroom, 1 full bath, has kitchen dining area, separate living room, 3 nice sized bedrooms with hardwood floors. Minutes from 285 Highway and short distance to midtown Atlanta.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 375 Belgarde Place have any available units?
375 Belgarde Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 375 Belgarde Place currently offering any rent specials?
375 Belgarde Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 Belgarde Place pet-friendly?
No, 375 Belgarde Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 375 Belgarde Place offer parking?
No, 375 Belgarde Place does not offer parking.
Does 375 Belgarde Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 375 Belgarde Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 Belgarde Place have a pool?
No, 375 Belgarde Place does not have a pool.
Does 375 Belgarde Place have accessible units?
No, 375 Belgarde Place does not have accessible units.
Does 375 Belgarde Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 375 Belgarde Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 375 Belgarde Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 375 Belgarde Place does not have units with air conditioning.
