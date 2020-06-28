3746 Brittany Walk

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

This Intown Beauty is calling your name! Tucked away on quiet street. Enjoy Plush Carpet & Designer Colors, Fireplace in Family Rm, Kitchen w Breakfast Bar and Sep Dng Rm leading to Covered Deck. 3 Generous Sized Bdrms + A Loft Room for 4th Space. Large Owner’s Suite offers Sitting Rm/Nook and Features Sep Soaking Tub and Shower. Washer/dryer furnished for tenant use. Ditch your storage unit and use unfinished Basement for storage! Mins from Airport,Woodward Academy, and Beltline.No Sec 8-Housing Voucher Program. Lawncare Included!