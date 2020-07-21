All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:04 AM

3720 Mays Crossing SW

3720 Mays Court Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3720 Mays Court Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Fairburn Mays

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Atlanta, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Tenant is responsible for all utilities* *Renter's insurance is required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3720 Mays Crossing SW have any available units?
3720 Mays Crossing SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3720 Mays Crossing SW have?
Some of 3720 Mays Crossing SW's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3720 Mays Crossing SW currently offering any rent specials?
3720 Mays Crossing SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3720 Mays Crossing SW pet-friendly?
No, 3720 Mays Crossing SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3720 Mays Crossing SW offer parking?
Yes, 3720 Mays Crossing SW offers parking.
Does 3720 Mays Crossing SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3720 Mays Crossing SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3720 Mays Crossing SW have a pool?
No, 3720 Mays Crossing SW does not have a pool.
Does 3720 Mays Crossing SW have accessible units?
No, 3720 Mays Crossing SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3720 Mays Crossing SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3720 Mays Crossing SW has units with dishwashers.
