All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 370 Cherokee Avenue South East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
370 Cherokee Avenue South East
Last updated March 20 2019 at 1:08 PM

370 Cherokee Avenue South East

370 Cherokee Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Grant Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

370 Cherokee Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Historic 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath in desirable Grant Park. Walking community! Less than a block to Grant Park; steps to the Zoo, Farmers Market, Tin Lizzy, Beltline, & Memorial Dr Dev. Built in the 1920's. Lots of charm and Character. Hardwood floors throughout on Main. Living room w/ decorative fireplace. Upgraded and open Kitchen w/ SS appliances, granite counter tops, and large island/breakfast bar. One Bedroom on Main w/ full bath and additional bonus room, great for a office/storage space. Top floor has Second Bedroom w/ full bath and walk in closet/laundry area. Washer/Dryer included. Small fenced in patio in rear. Off street parking. Please Call 404.609.0144 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Darlene Kelley TEXT for Details: 470-494-2683

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 Cherokee Avenue South East have any available units?
370 Cherokee Avenue South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 370 Cherokee Avenue South East have?
Some of 370 Cherokee Avenue South East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 370 Cherokee Avenue South East currently offering any rent specials?
370 Cherokee Avenue South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 Cherokee Avenue South East pet-friendly?
No, 370 Cherokee Avenue South East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 370 Cherokee Avenue South East offer parking?
No, 370 Cherokee Avenue South East does not offer parking.
Does 370 Cherokee Avenue South East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 370 Cherokee Avenue South East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 Cherokee Avenue South East have a pool?
No, 370 Cherokee Avenue South East does not have a pool.
Does 370 Cherokee Avenue South East have accessible units?
No, 370 Cherokee Avenue South East does not have accessible units.
Does 370 Cherokee Avenue South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 370 Cherokee Avenue South East does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apex West Midtown
1133 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Rosemont Vinings Ridge
3200 Post Woods Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
Spectrum on Spring
1270 Spring Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Century Skyline
396 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Arium Vinings Station
4695 N Church Ln
Atlanta, GA 30339
Vesta Camp Creek
5100 Welcome All Road
Atlanta, GA 30349
Wildwood Ridge
1000 Shadowood Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
One Sovereign Place
4883 Roswell Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus