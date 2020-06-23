370 Cherokee Avenue South East

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Historic 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath in desirable Grant Park. Walking community! Less than a block to Grant Park; steps to the Zoo, Farmers Market, Tin Lizzy, Beltline, & Memorial Dr Dev. Built in the 1920's. Lots of charm and Character. Hardwood floors throughout on Main. Living room w/ decorative fireplace. Upgraded and open Kitchen w/ SS appliances, granite counter tops, and large island/breakfast bar. One Bedroom on Main w/ full bath and additional bonus room, great for a office/storage space. Top floor has Second Bedroom w/ full bath and walk in closet/laundry area. Washer/Dryer included. Small fenced in patio in rear. Off street parking. Please Call 404.609.0144 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Darlene Kelley TEXT for Details: 470-494-2683