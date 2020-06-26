Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
37 Doyle Street SE
37 Doyle Street SE
37 Doyle Street Southeast
Location
37 Doyle Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood
Amenities
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming bungalow just steps from downtown Kirkwood! Large fenced backyard with storage shed. Fresh paint and newly finished floor. Cul de Sac setting and off street parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 37 Doyle Street SE have any available units?
37 Doyle Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 37 Doyle Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
37 Doyle Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Doyle Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 37 Doyle Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 37 Doyle Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 37 Doyle Street SE offers parking.
Does 37 Doyle Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Doyle Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Doyle Street SE have a pool?
No, 37 Doyle Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 37 Doyle Street SE have accessible units?
No, 37 Doyle Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Doyle Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 Doyle Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Doyle Street SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 Doyle Street SE does not have units with air conditioning.
