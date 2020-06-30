Rent Calculator
3699 Asbury Ln Sw
Last updated June 20 2019 at 7:14 AM
3699 Asbury Ln Sw
3699 Asbury Lane Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
3699 Asbury Lane Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Amenities
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
SINGLE FAMILY, 3-BEDROOM, 1-BATH, LIVING ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, I-CAR CARPORT PLUS SIDE PARKING, 1ST MONTHS RENT PLUS DEPOSIT, APPLICATION FEE $50 PER ADULT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3699 Asbury Ln Sw have any available units?
3699 Asbury Ln Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 3699 Asbury Ln Sw currently offering any rent specials?
3699 Asbury Ln Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3699 Asbury Ln Sw pet-friendly?
Yes, 3699 Asbury Ln Sw is pet friendly.
Does 3699 Asbury Ln Sw offer parking?
Yes, 3699 Asbury Ln Sw offers parking.
Does 3699 Asbury Ln Sw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3699 Asbury Ln Sw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3699 Asbury Ln Sw have a pool?
No, 3699 Asbury Ln Sw does not have a pool.
Does 3699 Asbury Ln Sw have accessible units?
No, 3699 Asbury Ln Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 3699 Asbury Ln Sw have units with dishwashers?
No, 3699 Asbury Ln Sw does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3699 Asbury Ln Sw have units with air conditioning?
No, 3699 Asbury Ln Sw does not have units with air conditioning.
