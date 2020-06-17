All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3684 Saturn Dr NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3684 Saturn Dr NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3684 Saturn Dr NW

3684 Saturn Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3684 Saturn Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Carroll Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This home is located near Greenbrier Mall. This a one level ranch with central heating and air. All electric with high efficiency heat pump. Completely remodeled. All new everything! Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4571819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3684 Saturn Dr NW have any available units?
3684 Saturn Dr NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3684 Saturn Dr NW have?
Some of 3684 Saturn Dr NW's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3684 Saturn Dr NW currently offering any rent specials?
3684 Saturn Dr NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3684 Saturn Dr NW pet-friendly?
No, 3684 Saturn Dr NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3684 Saturn Dr NW offer parking?
No, 3684 Saturn Dr NW does not offer parking.
Does 3684 Saturn Dr NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3684 Saturn Dr NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3684 Saturn Dr NW have a pool?
No, 3684 Saturn Dr NW does not have a pool.
Does 3684 Saturn Dr NW have accessible units?
No, 3684 Saturn Dr NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3684 Saturn Dr NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3684 Saturn Dr NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Lenox
3478 Lakeside Drive Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30326
Kinstone River Apartment Homes
2550 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
05 Buckhead
3242 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Gables Mill
100 Akers Ridge Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Avana Cumberland
2383 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Ashley Cascade
1371 Kimberly Way SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Ansley at Princeton
3871 Redwine Rd
Atlanta, GA 30344
The Residence Buckhead Atlanta
297 East Paces Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus