Last updated December 16 2019 at 11:55 PM

3670 Venus Place NW

3670 Venus Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3670 Venus Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Carroll Heights

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Atlanta, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3670 Venus Place NW have any available units?
3670 Venus Place NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3670 Venus Place NW have?
Some of 3670 Venus Place NW's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3670 Venus Place NW currently offering any rent specials?
3670 Venus Place NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3670 Venus Place NW pet-friendly?
No, 3670 Venus Place NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3670 Venus Place NW offer parking?
No, 3670 Venus Place NW does not offer parking.
Does 3670 Venus Place NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3670 Venus Place NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3670 Venus Place NW have a pool?
No, 3670 Venus Place NW does not have a pool.
Does 3670 Venus Place NW have accessible units?
No, 3670 Venus Place NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3670 Venus Place NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3670 Venus Place NW has units with dishwashers.

