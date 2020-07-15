All apartments in Atlanta
3660 Peachtree Rd NE E3

3660 Peachtree Road · (202) 256-0537
Location

3660 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30319
Historic Brookhaven

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit E3 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
CONDO IN THE HEART OF BUCKHEAD - Property Id: 302031

Fantastic Buckhead 2 bedroom and 2 baths. Condo totally renovated. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, separate spacious living room with a view to dining room and kitchen. Roommate plan. Hardwood floors throughout. Private rear entrance with parking space right out the back door. Amenities included swimming pool and tons of guest parking. All the old charm of Atlanta. The best location, walk to restaurants, Phipps, Lenox mall and Marta. One like these doesn't come available often!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3660 Peachtree Rd NE E3 have any available units?
3660 Peachtree Rd NE E3 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3660 Peachtree Rd NE E3 have?
Some of 3660 Peachtree Rd NE E3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3660 Peachtree Rd NE E3 currently offering any rent specials?
3660 Peachtree Rd NE E3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3660 Peachtree Rd NE E3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3660 Peachtree Rd NE E3 is pet friendly.
Does 3660 Peachtree Rd NE E3 offer parking?
Yes, 3660 Peachtree Rd NE E3 offers parking.
Does 3660 Peachtree Rd NE E3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3660 Peachtree Rd NE E3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3660 Peachtree Rd NE E3 have a pool?
Yes, 3660 Peachtree Rd NE E3 has a pool.
Does 3660 Peachtree Rd NE E3 have accessible units?
No, 3660 Peachtree Rd NE E3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3660 Peachtree Rd NE E3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3660 Peachtree Rd NE E3 has units with dishwashers.
