3660 Peachtree Rd NE E3

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

Fantastic Buckhead 2 bedroom and 2 baths. Condo totally renovated. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, separate spacious living room with a view to dining room and kitchen. Roommate plan. Hardwood floors throughout. Private rear entrance with parking space right out the back door. Amenities included swimming pool and tons of guest parking. All the old charm of Atlanta. The best location, walk to restaurants, Phipps, Lenox mall and Marta. One like these doesn't come available often!

