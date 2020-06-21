All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 10 2020 at 11:35 PM

3660 Fairlane Drive NW

3660 Fairlane Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3660 Fairlane Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Fairburn Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
VACANT-Ready Now! Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3660 Fairlane Drive NW have any available units?
3660 Fairlane Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3660 Fairlane Drive NW have?
Some of 3660 Fairlane Drive NW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3660 Fairlane Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
3660 Fairlane Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3660 Fairlane Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 3660 Fairlane Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3660 Fairlane Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 3660 Fairlane Drive NW offers parking.
Does 3660 Fairlane Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3660 Fairlane Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3660 Fairlane Drive NW have a pool?
No, 3660 Fairlane Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 3660 Fairlane Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 3660 Fairlane Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3660 Fairlane Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3660 Fairlane Drive NW has units with dishwashers.

