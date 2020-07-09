All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

3656 Bolfair Drive, NW

3656 Bolfair Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3656 Bolfair Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Carroll Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5499219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3656 Bolfair Drive, NW have any available units?
3656 Bolfair Drive, NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 3656 Bolfair Drive, NW currently offering any rent specials?
3656 Bolfair Drive, NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3656 Bolfair Drive, NW pet-friendly?
No, 3656 Bolfair Drive, NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3656 Bolfair Drive, NW offer parking?
No, 3656 Bolfair Drive, NW does not offer parking.
Does 3656 Bolfair Drive, NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3656 Bolfair Drive, NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3656 Bolfair Drive, NW have a pool?
No, 3656 Bolfair Drive, NW does not have a pool.
Does 3656 Bolfair Drive, NW have accessible units?
No, 3656 Bolfair Drive, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3656 Bolfair Drive, NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3656 Bolfair Drive, NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3656 Bolfair Drive, NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3656 Bolfair Drive, NW does not have units with air conditioning.

