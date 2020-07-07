All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 17 2020 at 11:20 PM

3645 Croft Place NW

3645 Croft Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3645 Croft Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Carroll Heights

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Atlanta, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3645 Croft Place NW have any available units?
3645 Croft Place NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3645 Croft Place NW have?
Some of 3645 Croft Place NW's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3645 Croft Place NW currently offering any rent specials?
3645 Croft Place NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3645 Croft Place NW pet-friendly?
No, 3645 Croft Place NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3645 Croft Place NW offer parking?
No, 3645 Croft Place NW does not offer parking.
Does 3645 Croft Place NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3645 Croft Place NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3645 Croft Place NW have a pool?
No, 3645 Croft Place NW does not have a pool.
Does 3645 Croft Place NW have accessible units?
No, 3645 Croft Place NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3645 Croft Place NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3645 Croft Place NW has units with dishwashers.

