All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3644 Kingsboro Road NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Atlanta, GA
/
3644 Kingsboro Road NE
Last updated April 21 2020 at 5:15 AM
1 of 17
3644 Kingsboro Road NE
3644 Kingsboro Road Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
3644 Kingsboro Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30319
Ridgedale Park
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Location! Location! Walking distance to Lenox/Phipps Plaza, shopping, restaurants, entertainment & great schools. Nice 2 story Townhouse style duplex w/nice yard. 1 Bedroom recently renovated.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3644 Kingsboro Road NE have any available units?
3644 Kingsboro Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3644 Kingsboro Road NE have?
Some of 3644 Kingsboro Road NE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3644 Kingsboro Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
3644 Kingsboro Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3644 Kingsboro Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 3644 Kingsboro Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 3644 Kingsboro Road NE offer parking?
No, 3644 Kingsboro Road NE does not offer parking.
Does 3644 Kingsboro Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3644 Kingsboro Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3644 Kingsboro Road NE have a pool?
No, 3644 Kingsboro Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 3644 Kingsboro Road NE have accessible units?
No, 3644 Kingsboro Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3644 Kingsboro Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3644 Kingsboro Road NE has units with dishwashers.
