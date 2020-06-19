3635 E Paces Circle NE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge dog park gym parking pool garage guest parking

BUCKHEAD LIVING - GATED, AMENITY-FILLED WITH A GORGEOUS POOL, CONCIERGE SERVICES AND FITNESS CENTER - WITHOUT THE HASSLE OF A HI-RISE. Meticulously cared for. Price includes one easy access covered parking space. Also available with two parking spaces for an additional monthly fee. Live an easy, turn-key lifestyle with this pretty home. Amenities include a resort style pool as well as concierge service, beautifully equipped lounge with bar, fitness center, and dog park. Less than a mile from some of the best shopping in Atlanta, with trendy restaurants nearby. Open floor plan with great room, kitchen and breakfast area in view. Kitchen has stainless appliances, granite counters, work island and breakfast dining space. Master suite includes a large walk-in closet and a luxurious master bath well-appointed with whirlpool tub, double vanity, granite counters, wood cabinetry and walk in shower. Secondary bedroom is also generously sized with its own ensuite full bath. Great room-mate floor plan! Read a book and relax off the private patio. Enjoy the convenience of plenty of Visitor Parking. This is a wonderful place to call "home". Advance payments required are: 1st payment, plus security deposit. Pet negotiable with $250 non-refundable deposit required.