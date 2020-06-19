All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3635 E Paces Circle NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3635 E Paces Circle NE
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:17 PM

3635 E Paces Circle NE

3635 East Paces Court Northeast · (404) 237-5000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3635 East Paces Court Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30326
Ridgedale Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
BUCKHEAD LIVING - GATED, AMENITY-FILLED WITH A GORGEOUS POOL, CONCIERGE SERVICES AND FITNESS CENTER - WITHOUT THE HASSLE OF A HI-RISE. Meticulously cared for. Price includes one easy access covered parking space. Also available with two parking spaces for an additional monthly fee. Live an easy, turn-key lifestyle with this pretty home. Amenities include a resort style pool as well as concierge service, beautifully equipped lounge with bar, fitness center, and dog park. Less than a mile from some of the best shopping in Atlanta, with trendy restaurants nearby. Open floor plan with great room, kitchen and breakfast area in view. Kitchen has stainless appliances, granite counters, work island and breakfast dining space. Master suite includes a large walk-in closet and a luxurious master bath well-appointed with whirlpool tub, double vanity, granite counters, wood cabinetry and walk in shower. Secondary bedroom is also generously sized with its own ensuite full bath. Great room-mate floor plan! Read a book and relax off the private patio. Enjoy the convenience of plenty of Visitor Parking. This is a wonderful place to call "home". Advance payments required are: 1st payment, plus security deposit. Pet negotiable with $250 non-refundable deposit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3635 E Paces Circle NE have any available units?
3635 E Paces Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3635 E Paces Circle NE have?
Some of 3635 E Paces Circle NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3635 E Paces Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
3635 E Paces Circle NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3635 E Paces Circle NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3635 E Paces Circle NE is pet friendly.
Does 3635 E Paces Circle NE offer parking?
Yes, 3635 E Paces Circle NE does offer parking.
Does 3635 E Paces Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3635 E Paces Circle NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3635 E Paces Circle NE have a pool?
Yes, 3635 E Paces Circle NE has a pool.
Does 3635 E Paces Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 3635 E Paces Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3635 E Paces Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3635 E Paces Circle NE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3635 E Paces Circle NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Vantage
180 Jackson St NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
AMLI Lindbergh
2400 Parkland Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
1045 on the Park Apartment Homes
1045 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Radius Sandy Springs
7700 Colquitt Rd
Atlanta, GA 30350
17th Street Lofts
232 19th Street #7306
Atlanta, GA 30363
The Life at Greenbriar
2909 Campbellton Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
LUMEN Grant Park
465 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30312
Camden Midtown Atlanta
265 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity