3633 Saturn Dr NW

Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This cozy home is in a convenient location to several major intersections while still tucked away in a quiet neighborhood with off street parking.

It includes three bedrooms, one bathroom, an open living room, and a mud room with energy efficient windows and a new HVAC system.



The backyard offers a nice fenced in yard with a storage shed opening the door to gardening, pet friendly convenience, outdoor entertainment and more!



It is in the Towns Elementary, Harper Middle and Douglass High School district and in each bus route.



We are including a refrigerator as an added bonus! Call or email for showing instructions or more information!



The deposit varies, we offer them to be split and paid with your monthly rental amount as well as offer bi-weekly rental payments if either fit your needs.



Please follow the link to 'APPLY NOW' to fill out the application to get pre-approved before viewing so we can ensure your qualifications.