Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

3633 Saturn Dr NW

3633 Saturn Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3633 Saturn Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Carroll Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This cozy home is in a convenient location to several major intersections while still tucked away in a quiet neighborhood with off street parking.
It includes three bedrooms, one bathroom, an open living room, and a mud room with energy efficient windows and a new HVAC system.

The backyard offers a nice fenced in yard with a storage shed opening the door to gardening, pet friendly convenience, outdoor entertainment and more!

It is in the Towns Elementary, Harper Middle and Douglass High School district and in each bus route.

We are including a refrigerator as an added bonus! Call or email for showing instructions or more information!

The deposit varies, we offer them to be split and paid with your monthly rental amount as well as offer bi-weekly rental payments if either fit your needs.

Please follow the link to 'APPLY NOW' to fill out the application to get pre-approved before viewing so we can ensure your qualifications.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3633 Saturn Dr NW have any available units?
3633 Saturn Dr NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3633 Saturn Dr NW have?
Some of 3633 Saturn Dr NW's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3633 Saturn Dr NW currently offering any rent specials?
3633 Saturn Dr NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3633 Saturn Dr NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3633 Saturn Dr NW is pet friendly.
Does 3633 Saturn Dr NW offer parking?
Yes, 3633 Saturn Dr NW offers parking.
Does 3633 Saturn Dr NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3633 Saturn Dr NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3633 Saturn Dr NW have a pool?
No, 3633 Saturn Dr NW does not have a pool.
Does 3633 Saturn Dr NW have accessible units?
No, 3633 Saturn Dr NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3633 Saturn Dr NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3633 Saturn Dr NW does not have units with dishwashers.

