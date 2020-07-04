All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3633 Ginnis Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3633 Ginnis Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3633 Ginnis Rd

3633 Ginnis Road SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3633 Ginnis Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Fairburn Mays

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lovely townhouse in great community, centrally located, minutes from shopping and transportation. Unit features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with all appliances. Convenient to airport, Camp Creek Marketplace, I-285, I-20 and downtown. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3633 Ginnis Rd have any available units?
3633 Ginnis Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 3633 Ginnis Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3633 Ginnis Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3633 Ginnis Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3633 Ginnis Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3633 Ginnis Rd offer parking?
No, 3633 Ginnis Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3633 Ginnis Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3633 Ginnis Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3633 Ginnis Rd have a pool?
No, 3633 Ginnis Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3633 Ginnis Rd have accessible units?
No, 3633 Ginnis Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3633 Ginnis Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3633 Ginnis Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3633 Ginnis Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3633 Ginnis Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Creekstone
1945 Savoy Dr
Atlanta, GA 30341
Alexan on 8th
880 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Enso
880 Glenwood Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
North Highland Steel
240 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Highland Walk
701 Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
841 MEMORIAL
841 Memorial Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
The Atlantic Loring Heights
300 Deering Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus