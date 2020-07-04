3633 Ginnis Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 Fairburn Mays
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lovely townhouse in great community, centrally located, minutes from shopping and transportation. Unit features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with all appliances. Convenient to airport, Camp Creek Marketplace, I-285, I-20 and downtown. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3633 Ginnis Rd have any available units?
3633 Ginnis Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 3633 Ginnis Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3633 Ginnis Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.