Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3622 Ginnis Road SW
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:13 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3622 Ginnis Road SW
3622 Ginnis Rd SW
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3622 Ginnis Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Fairburn Mays
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great 2BR/2.5 BA condo available in Cascade Commons community. Convenient to Downtown Atlanta and Hartsfield Airport. Shopping, dining and Marta accessible
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3622 Ginnis Road SW have any available units?
3622 Ginnis Road SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 3622 Ginnis Road SW currently offering any rent specials?
3622 Ginnis Road SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3622 Ginnis Road SW pet-friendly?
No, 3622 Ginnis Road SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 3622 Ginnis Road SW offer parking?
No, 3622 Ginnis Road SW does not offer parking.
Does 3622 Ginnis Road SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3622 Ginnis Road SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3622 Ginnis Road SW have a pool?
No, 3622 Ginnis Road SW does not have a pool.
Does 3622 Ginnis Road SW have accessible units?
No, 3622 Ginnis Road SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3622 Ginnis Road SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3622 Ginnis Road SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3622 Ginnis Road SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3622 Ginnis Road SW does not have units with air conditioning.
