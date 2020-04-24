3610 Old Ivy Lane NE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage clubhouse fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Two blocks from SARAH SMITH, this home sits on a quiet, residential street in N Buckhead-Beautiful lot overlooking Old Ivy Lane-Three levels of high-end luxury finishes-Basement feat. covered veranda, living & entertainment rooms w/ full bar.-Main lvl 3 car garage, walk through mudroom & butler's pantry w/ additional walk-in storage pantry-Open kitchen & living concept flow to back outdoor living area & walk-out yard-Private front study-Brick & stone, 4 fireplaces, wide hallways & high ceilings-All en-suite bdrms w/ walk-ins-Generous oversized master suite.