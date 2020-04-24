All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated December 6 2019 at 10:58 AM

3610 Old Ivy Lane NE

3610 Old Ivy Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3610 Old Ivy Lane Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30342
North Buckhead

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Two blocks from SARAH SMITH, this home sits on a quiet, residential street in N Buckhead-Beautiful lot overlooking Old Ivy Lane-Three levels of high-end luxury finishes-Basement feat. covered veranda, living & entertainment rooms w/ full bar.-Main lvl 3 car garage, walk through mudroom & butler's pantry w/ additional walk-in storage pantry-Open kitchen & living concept flow to back outdoor living area & walk-out yard-Private front study-Brick & stone, 4 fireplaces, wide hallways & high ceilings-All en-suite bdrms w/ walk-ins-Generous oversized master suite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 Old Ivy Lane NE have any available units?
3610 Old Ivy Lane NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3610 Old Ivy Lane NE have?
Some of 3610 Old Ivy Lane NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3610 Old Ivy Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
3610 Old Ivy Lane NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 Old Ivy Lane NE pet-friendly?
No, 3610 Old Ivy Lane NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3610 Old Ivy Lane NE offer parking?
Yes, 3610 Old Ivy Lane NE offers parking.
Does 3610 Old Ivy Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3610 Old Ivy Lane NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 Old Ivy Lane NE have a pool?
No, 3610 Old Ivy Lane NE does not have a pool.
Does 3610 Old Ivy Lane NE have accessible units?
No, 3610 Old Ivy Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 Old Ivy Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3610 Old Ivy Lane NE has units with dishwashers.

