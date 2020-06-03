Rent Calculator
Atlanta, GA
3606 Ginnis Dr
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:04 AM
1 of 10
3606 Ginnis Dr
3606 Ginnis Dr SW
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
3606 Ginnis Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Fairburn Mays
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Convenient Metro Atlanta location. Nice close knit community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3606 Ginnis Dr have any available units?
3606 Ginnis Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 3606 Ginnis Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3606 Ginnis Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3606 Ginnis Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3606 Ginnis Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 3606 Ginnis Dr offer parking?
No, 3606 Ginnis Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3606 Ginnis Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3606 Ginnis Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3606 Ginnis Dr have a pool?
No, 3606 Ginnis Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3606 Ginnis Dr have accessible units?
No, 3606 Ginnis Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3606 Ginnis Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3606 Ginnis Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3606 Ginnis Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3606 Ginnis Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
