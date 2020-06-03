All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:04 AM

3606 Ginnis Dr

3606 Ginnis Dr SW · No Longer Available
Location

3606 Ginnis Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Fairburn Mays

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Convenient Metro Atlanta location. Nice close knit community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3606 Ginnis Dr have any available units?
3606 Ginnis Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 3606 Ginnis Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3606 Ginnis Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3606 Ginnis Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3606 Ginnis Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3606 Ginnis Dr offer parking?
No, 3606 Ginnis Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3606 Ginnis Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3606 Ginnis Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3606 Ginnis Dr have a pool?
No, 3606 Ginnis Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3606 Ginnis Dr have accessible units?
No, 3606 Ginnis Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3606 Ginnis Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3606 Ginnis Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3606 Ginnis Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3606 Ginnis Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

