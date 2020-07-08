'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 36 Delmoor Court NW have any available units?
36 Delmoor Court NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 36 Delmoor Court NW have?
Some of 36 Delmoor Court NW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Delmoor Court NW currently offering any rent specials?
36 Delmoor Court NW is not currently offering any rent specials.