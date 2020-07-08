All apartments in Atlanta
36 Delmoor Court NW
36 Delmoor Court NW

36 Delmoor Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

36 Delmoor Court Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30311

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Delmoor Court NW have any available units?
36 Delmoor Court NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
What amenities does 36 Delmoor Court NW have?
Some of 36 Delmoor Court NW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Delmoor Court NW pet-friendly?
No, 36 Delmoor Court NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 36 Delmoor Court NW offer parking?
Yes, 36 Delmoor Court NW offers parking.
Does 36 Delmoor Court NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Delmoor Court NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Delmoor Court NW have a pool?
No, 36 Delmoor Court NW does not have a pool.
Does 36 Delmoor Court NW have accessible units?
No, 36 Delmoor Court NW does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Delmoor Court NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 Delmoor Court NW has units with dishwashers.

