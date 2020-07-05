All apartments in Atlanta
3585 Parc Circle Southwest
3585 Parc Circle Southwest

3585 Parc Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3585 Parc Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Southwest Atlanta

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,600 sf home is located in Atlanta, Ga. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3585 Parc Circle Southwest have any available units?
3585 Parc Circle Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3585 Parc Circle Southwest have?
Some of 3585 Parc Circle Southwest's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3585 Parc Circle Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
3585 Parc Circle Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3585 Parc Circle Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3585 Parc Circle Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 3585 Parc Circle Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 3585 Parc Circle Southwest offers parking.
Does 3585 Parc Circle Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3585 Parc Circle Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3585 Parc Circle Southwest have a pool?
No, 3585 Parc Circle Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 3585 Parc Circle Southwest have accessible units?
No, 3585 Parc Circle Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3585 Parc Circle Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3585 Parc Circle Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.

