Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3585 Ingledale Drive SW
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:48 PM

3585 Ingledale Drive SW

3585 Ingledale Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3585 Ingledale Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Heritage Valley

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. There home also features a bonus room! Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3585 Ingledale Drive SW have any available units?
3585 Ingledale Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3585 Ingledale Drive SW have?
Some of 3585 Ingledale Drive SW's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3585 Ingledale Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
3585 Ingledale Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3585 Ingledale Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 3585 Ingledale Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3585 Ingledale Drive SW offer parking?
No, 3585 Ingledale Drive SW does not offer parking.
Does 3585 Ingledale Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3585 Ingledale Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3585 Ingledale Drive SW have a pool?
No, 3585 Ingledale Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 3585 Ingledale Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 3585 Ingledale Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3585 Ingledale Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3585 Ingledale Drive SW has units with dishwashers.

