3575 Paces Valley Road NW
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:47 PM

3575 Paces Valley Road NW

3575 Paces Valley Road Northwest · (404) 933-6637
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3575 Paces Valley Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Kingswood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$16,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 7 Bath · 7122 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
hot tub
Amazing opportunity to lease the former home of an international icon...Easy to see why she loved to live in the home and enjoy the privacy of this estate. Featured in Atlanta Magazine, it offers numerous outdoor walled gardens, courtyards, pool, hot tub, wine cellar, chef-gourmet kitchen, in-home security, fully finished, terrace level with bedroom suite, screened-in porch with an outdoor fireplace. The master suite is on the main. Floor to ceiling windows offers an abundance of light and freshness within the home, bringing alive an experience of truly living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3575 Paces Valley Road NW have any available units?
3575 Paces Valley Road NW has a unit available for $16,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3575 Paces Valley Road NW have?
Some of 3575 Paces Valley Road NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3575 Paces Valley Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
3575 Paces Valley Road NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3575 Paces Valley Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 3575 Paces Valley Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3575 Paces Valley Road NW offer parking?
No, 3575 Paces Valley Road NW does not offer parking.
Does 3575 Paces Valley Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3575 Paces Valley Road NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3575 Paces Valley Road NW have a pool?
Yes, 3575 Paces Valley Road NW has a pool.
Does 3575 Paces Valley Road NW have accessible units?
No, 3575 Paces Valley Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3575 Paces Valley Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3575 Paces Valley Road NW has units with dishwashers.
