3548 Roswell Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
3548 Roswell Road
3548 Roswell Road NE
·
No Longer Available
Location
3548 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
South Tuxedo Park
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LEASED
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3548 Roswell Road have any available units?
3548 Roswell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3548 Roswell Road have?
Some of 3548 Roswell Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3548 Roswell Road currently offering any rent specials?
3548 Roswell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3548 Roswell Road pet-friendly?
No, 3548 Roswell Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 3548 Roswell Road offer parking?
Yes, 3548 Roswell Road offers parking.
Does 3548 Roswell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3548 Roswell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3548 Roswell Road have a pool?
No, 3548 Roswell Road does not have a pool.
Does 3548 Roswell Road have accessible units?
No, 3548 Roswell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3548 Roswell Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3548 Roswell Road has units with dishwashers.
