3544 Rockhaven Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in the perfect location! Open floor plan, 5 bdrm, 4.5 ba, 9' ceilings,and hardwood floors throughout. Gourmet kitchen w/marble countertops, double ovens, gas cook top, microwave drawer, and farm sink opens up huge family room w/beautiful exposed beams & fireplace. Master suite w/marble shower, soaking tub, and quartz countertops, his & hers closets. Three bdrm upstairs, 2 bdrm w/jack & jill bath downstairs. Fenced backyard w/composite decking, 2 car garage, brand new HVAC's and roof. Walking distance to amazing convenience and shopping.