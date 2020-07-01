All apartments in Atlanta
3544 Rockhaven Cir

3544 Rockhaven Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3544 Rockhaven Circle Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in the perfect location! Open floor plan, 5 bdrm, 4.5 ba, 9' ceilings,and hardwood floors throughout. Gourmet kitchen w/marble countertops, double ovens, gas cook top, microwave drawer, and farm sink opens up huge family room w/beautiful exposed beams & fireplace. Master suite w/marble shower, soaking tub, and quartz countertops, his & hers closets. Three bdrm upstairs, 2 bdrm w/jack & jill bath downstairs. Fenced backyard w/composite decking, 2 car garage, brand new HVAC's and roof. Walking distance to amazing convenience and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3544 Rockhaven Cir have any available units?
3544 Rockhaven Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3544 Rockhaven Cir have?
Some of 3544 Rockhaven Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3544 Rockhaven Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3544 Rockhaven Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3544 Rockhaven Cir pet-friendly?
No, 3544 Rockhaven Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3544 Rockhaven Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3544 Rockhaven Cir offers parking.
Does 3544 Rockhaven Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3544 Rockhaven Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3544 Rockhaven Cir have a pool?
No, 3544 Rockhaven Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3544 Rockhaven Cir have accessible units?
No, 3544 Rockhaven Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3544 Rockhaven Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3544 Rockhaven Cir has units with dishwashers.

