3513 Lenardo Dr
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:11 PM

3513 Lenardo Dr

3513 Lenardo Drive Southwest · (404) 418-5108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
3513 Lenardo Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3513 Lenardo Dr have any available units?
3513 Lenardo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3513 Lenardo Dr have?
Some of 3513 Lenardo Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3513 Lenardo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3513 Lenardo Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3513 Lenardo Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3513 Lenardo Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3513 Lenardo Dr offer parking?
No, 3513 Lenardo Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3513 Lenardo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3513 Lenardo Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3513 Lenardo Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3513 Lenardo Dr has a pool.
Does 3513 Lenardo Dr have accessible units?
No, 3513 Lenardo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3513 Lenardo Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3513 Lenardo Dr has units with dishwashers.
