All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3495 Bolfair Dr NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3495 Bolfair Dr NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3495 Bolfair Dr NW

3495 Bolfair Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3495 Bolfair Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Carroll Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute, Cute, Cute! Just outside 285 and north of I-20 off Bolton Rd you'll find this renovated ranch with gleaming hardwood floors, new kitchen and new baths. Kitchen features solid surface countertops with refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher and microwave. New baths feature tiled tub surrounds and new vanities. Washer/dryer hookups just off the kitchen. Total electric. Pets are allowed with $350 half fee/half deposit. No aggressive breeds. Fenced in backyard. Carport with storage area. No Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3495 Bolfair Dr NW have any available units?
3495 Bolfair Dr NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3495 Bolfair Dr NW have?
Some of 3495 Bolfair Dr NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3495 Bolfair Dr NW currently offering any rent specials?
3495 Bolfair Dr NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3495 Bolfair Dr NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3495 Bolfair Dr NW is pet friendly.
Does 3495 Bolfair Dr NW offer parking?
Yes, 3495 Bolfair Dr NW does offer parking.
Does 3495 Bolfair Dr NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3495 Bolfair Dr NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3495 Bolfair Dr NW have a pool?
No, 3495 Bolfair Dr NW does not have a pool.
Does 3495 Bolfair Dr NW have accessible units?
No, 3495 Bolfair Dr NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3495 Bolfair Dr NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3495 Bolfair Dr NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Whitney at Sandy Springs
5555 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30342
Helios
2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Brooke
2500 Shallowford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
2460 Peachtree at Peachtree Battle
2460 Peachtree Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Pointe at Lindbergh
485 Lindbergh Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Madison Druid Hills
2696 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Modera Buckhead
3005 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30305
One Sovereign Place
4883 Roswell Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus