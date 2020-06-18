3495 Bolfair Dr NW

Amenities
Cute, Cute, Cute! Just outside 285 and north of I-20 off Bolton Rd you'll find this renovated ranch with gleaming hardwood floors, new kitchen and new baths. Kitchen features solid surface countertops with refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher and microwave. New baths feature tiled tub surrounds and new vanities. Washer/dryer hookups just off the kitchen. Total electric. Pets are allowed with $350 half fee/half deposit. No aggressive breeds. Fenced in backyard. Carport with storage area. No Section 8.