All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3491 Roxboro Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3491 Roxboro Road
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:10 AM

3491 Roxboro Road

3491 Roxboro Rd NE · (770) 757-3694
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3491 Roxboro Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326
Ridgedale Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
clubhouse
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Location and Ultimate luxury n contemporary Townhouse! Furnished !! Beautiful and never lived in executive rental in the heart of Buckhead. City living at its best !!. Walking distance to Phipps Plaza and Lenox Mall! Sky-lounge features wetbar, dual outdoor living areas, kitchen, open design, hardwoodd floors all levels, Thermador appliances, custom Kitchen Craft millwork, massive island anchors kitchen merging both dining & living rms for seamless flow. Triple ceiling skylights & floor to ceiling windows welcome outdoors in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3491 Roxboro Road have any available units?
3491 Roxboro Road has a unit available for $7,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3491 Roxboro Road have?
Some of 3491 Roxboro Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3491 Roxboro Road currently offering any rent specials?
3491 Roxboro Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3491 Roxboro Road pet-friendly?
No, 3491 Roxboro Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3491 Roxboro Road offer parking?
No, 3491 Roxboro Road does not offer parking.
Does 3491 Roxboro Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3491 Roxboro Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3491 Roxboro Road have a pool?
No, 3491 Roxboro Road does not have a pool.
Does 3491 Roxboro Road have accessible units?
No, 3491 Roxboro Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3491 Roxboro Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3491 Roxboro Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3491 Roxboro Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle
Atlanta, GA 30345
Windsor Chastain
225 Franklin Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30342
Myrtle Street Apartments
921 Myrtle St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Hanover Buckhead Village
3150 Roswell Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Glen Lake
6901 Glenlake NE
Atlanta, GA 30328
Collier Ridge
100 Noble Creek Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
Ayla
44 Krog St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Telephone Factory Lofts
828 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity