3491 Roswell Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage fireplace

Live in the heart of Buckhead! Large, light filled townhome in Jackson Elementary offers 2 beds, 2.5 bath 2 living space & is walking distance to several shops & restaurants. Main level features hardwood floors, large living room w/fireplace & doors to deck, eat-in kitchen w/granite countertops & breakfast area, separate dining room, laundry room & 2-car garage. Upstairs has 2nd family room w/fireplace & wet bar, plus large master suite & oversize guest room w/sitting area & enclosed porch. Large deck off family room offers great outdoor living space