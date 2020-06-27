All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3491 Roswell Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3491 Roswell Road
Last updated September 27 2019 at 3:14 PM

3491 Roswell Road

3491 Roswell Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Buckhead Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3491 Roswell Court Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Buckhead Forest

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Live in the heart of Buckhead! Large, light filled townhome in Jackson Elementary offers 2 beds, 2.5 bath 2 living space & is walking distance to several shops & restaurants. Main level features hardwood floors, large living room w/fireplace & doors to deck, eat-in kitchen w/granite countertops & breakfast area, separate dining room, laundry room & 2-car garage. Upstairs has 2nd family room w/fireplace & wet bar, plus large master suite & oversize guest room w/sitting area & enclosed porch. Large deck off family room offers great outdoor living space

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3491 Roswell Road have any available units?
3491 Roswell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3491 Roswell Road have?
Some of 3491 Roswell Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3491 Roswell Road currently offering any rent specials?
3491 Roswell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3491 Roswell Road pet-friendly?
No, 3491 Roswell Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3491 Roswell Road offer parking?
Yes, 3491 Roswell Road offers parking.
Does 3491 Roswell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3491 Roswell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3491 Roswell Road have a pool?
No, 3491 Roswell Road does not have a pool.
Does 3491 Roswell Road have accessible units?
No, 3491 Roswell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3491 Roswell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3491 Roswell Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Myrtle Street Apartments
921 Myrtle St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Alexander at The District
1750 Commerce Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Gables Mill
100 Akers Ridge Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing
Atlanta, GA 30338
841 MEMORIAL
841 Memorial Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Millworks
1888 Emery St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Madison Druid Hills
2696 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Icon Midtown
22 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus