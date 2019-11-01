All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 349 Laquita Drive Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
349 Laquita Drive Southeast
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

349 Laquita Drive Southeast

349 Laquita Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

349 Laquita Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Lakewood Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Beautiful hardwood floors and freshly painted rooms make this beautiful home ready for move in! Kitchen appliances and washer/dryer included!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 349 Laquita Drive Southeast have any available units?
349 Laquita Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 349 Laquita Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
349 Laquita Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 Laquita Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 349 Laquita Drive Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 349 Laquita Drive Southeast offer parking?
No, 349 Laquita Drive Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 349 Laquita Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 349 Laquita Drive Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 Laquita Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 349 Laquita Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 349 Laquita Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 349 Laquita Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 349 Laquita Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 349 Laquita Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 349 Laquita Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 349 Laquita Drive Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brady
930 Howell Mill Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Sidney at Morningside
1295 E Rock Springs Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Bell Buckhead West
3201 Downwood Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
Ardmore & 28th
306 Ardmore Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Capitol Gateway
89 Woodward Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Millworks
1888 Emery St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Spoke
1450 La France St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Camden Midtown Atlanta
265 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus