Atlanta, GA
348 Cologne Drive SE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 9:14 AM

348 Cologne Drive SE

348 Cologne Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Atlanta
Location

348 Cologne Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354
Blair Villa - Poole Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***VACANT AVAILABLE NOW!*** Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 Cologne Drive SE have any available units?
348 Cologne Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 348 Cologne Drive SE have?
Some of 348 Cologne Drive SE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 348 Cologne Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
348 Cologne Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 Cologne Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 348 Cologne Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 348 Cologne Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 348 Cologne Drive SE offers parking.
Does 348 Cologne Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 348 Cologne Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 Cologne Drive SE have a pool?
No, 348 Cologne Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 348 Cologne Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 348 Cologne Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 348 Cologne Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 348 Cologne Drive SE has units with dishwashers.

