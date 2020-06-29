348 Cologne Drive SE

348 Cologne Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354 Blair Villa - Poole Creek
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***VACANT AVAILABLE NOW!*** Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
