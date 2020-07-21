All apartments in Atlanta
3476 Meadowlane Pl
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:45 PM

3476 Meadowlane Pl

3476 Meadowlane Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3476 Meadowlane Place Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3476 Meadowlane Pl have any available units?
3476 Meadowlane Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3476 Meadowlane Pl have?
Some of 3476 Meadowlane Pl's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3476 Meadowlane Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3476 Meadowlane Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3476 Meadowlane Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3476 Meadowlane Pl is pet friendly.
Does 3476 Meadowlane Pl offer parking?
No, 3476 Meadowlane Pl does not offer parking.
Does 3476 Meadowlane Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3476 Meadowlane Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3476 Meadowlane Pl have a pool?
Yes, 3476 Meadowlane Pl has a pool.
Does 3476 Meadowlane Pl have accessible units?
No, 3476 Meadowlane Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3476 Meadowlane Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3476 Meadowlane Pl has units with dishwashers.
