Last updated March 13 2020 at 10:58 PM

3475 Roxboro Road NE

3475 Roxboro Road · No Longer Available
Location

3475 Roxboro Road, Atlanta, GA 30326
Ridgedale Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Immaculate - Huge - 4 BR, 4.5 Bath Townhome With Elevator To 4 Levels In Gated Buckhead Community Within EZ Walk To Phipps Plaza, Lenox Square And Lenox Marta Train. Large Open Spaces, Hardwood Floors, Massive Master Suite + 2 Car Garage. Kitchen With Sub-Zero & Thermador Appliances, Granite, Custom Cabinets, Gas Range, Double Ovens, Walk-in Pantry, Breakfast Bar & Island. Master BR W/ Sitting Area & Fireplace, Dual Vanity, Walk-in Shower And Jetted Tub. Amazing Location, Walk To MARTA, Shopping And Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3475 Roxboro Road NE have any available units?
3475 Roxboro Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3475 Roxboro Road NE have?
Some of 3475 Roxboro Road NE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3475 Roxboro Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
3475 Roxboro Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3475 Roxboro Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 3475 Roxboro Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3475 Roxboro Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 3475 Roxboro Road NE offers parking.
Does 3475 Roxboro Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3475 Roxboro Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3475 Roxboro Road NE have a pool?
No, 3475 Roxboro Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 3475 Roxboro Road NE have accessible units?
No, 3475 Roxboro Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3475 Roxboro Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3475 Roxboro Road NE has units with dishwashers.

