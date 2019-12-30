All apartments in Atlanta
3462 Creighton Rd SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3462 Creighton Rd SW

3462 Creighton Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3462 Creighton Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
****NEW LISTING**** Gorgeous 4br/2ba Home!! Near the Airport Area!!! Immediate Move-In!! - *****JUST LISTED***** NEW LISTING***** READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN*****
Newly renovated home located in the Campbellton Rd area in move-in condition!!! Don't miss out!!! Call today to schedule a viewing!!! This lovely home features a LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN, lots of natural sunlight, beautiful floors and brand new carpet throughout and a finished basement with a bedroom and family room with a bar area. The large living room has a BIG picture window for natural sunlight and it's open to the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and an island and the sliding glass doors that leads to the deck and nicely manicured backyard. There are 3br/2ba on the top level and another bedroom on the lower level. You will be minutes away from schools, shopping, the highways, Greenbriar Mall and Hartsfield Airport. This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. This GEM won't last long at this price!! Call TODAY to schedule a viewing!! Available for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!!

Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long.
Send emails of interest to:
Rhonda@granvillemanagement.net.
****Viewings are scheduled for the weekdays between the hours of 9-5pm and the listing go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays!!****

(RLNE4578327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3462 Creighton Rd SW have any available units?
3462 Creighton Rd SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3462 Creighton Rd SW have?
Some of 3462 Creighton Rd SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3462 Creighton Rd SW currently offering any rent specials?
3462 Creighton Rd SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3462 Creighton Rd SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3462 Creighton Rd SW is pet friendly.
Does 3462 Creighton Rd SW offer parking?
No, 3462 Creighton Rd SW does not offer parking.
Does 3462 Creighton Rd SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3462 Creighton Rd SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3462 Creighton Rd SW have a pool?
No, 3462 Creighton Rd SW does not have a pool.
Does 3462 Creighton Rd SW have accessible units?
No, 3462 Creighton Rd SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3462 Creighton Rd SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3462 Creighton Rd SW does not have units with dishwashers.
