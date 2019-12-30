3462 Creighton Rd SW

Amenities

****NEW LISTING**** Gorgeous 4br/2ba Home!! Near the Airport Area!!! Immediate Move-In!! - *****JUST LISTED***** NEW LISTING***** READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN*****

Newly renovated home located in the Campbellton Rd area in move-in condition!!! Don't miss out!!! Call today to schedule a viewing!!! This lovely home features a LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN, lots of natural sunlight, beautiful floors and brand new carpet throughout and a finished basement with a bedroom and family room with a bar area. The large living room has a BIG picture window for natural sunlight and it's open to the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and an island and the sliding glass doors that leads to the deck and nicely manicured backyard. There are 3br/2ba on the top level and another bedroom on the lower level. You will be minutes away from schools, shopping, the highways, Greenbriar Mall and Hartsfield Airport. This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. This GEM won't last long at this price!! Call TODAY to schedule a viewing!! Available for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!!



Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long.

