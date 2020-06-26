Rent Calculator
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM
3459 Fairlane Drive
3459 Fairlane Drive Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3459 Fairlane Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Fairburn Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2023239)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3459 Fairlane Drive have any available units?
3459 Fairlane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 3459 Fairlane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3459 Fairlane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3459 Fairlane Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3459 Fairlane Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 3459 Fairlane Drive offer parking?
No, 3459 Fairlane Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3459 Fairlane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3459 Fairlane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3459 Fairlane Drive have a pool?
No, 3459 Fairlane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3459 Fairlane Drive have accessible units?
No, 3459 Fairlane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3459 Fairlane Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3459 Fairlane Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3459 Fairlane Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3459 Fairlane Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
