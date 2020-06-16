3448 Lenardo Drive SW

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Wonderful 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Classic Split Level Home minutes to Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport! No SECTION 8 or Housing Vouchers Participation. Large Open Floorplan with Cathedral Ceilings, Eat-in Kitchen, Separate Laundry Room and 2 Car Garage. Great Size Bedrooms with Lots of Closets. Master Bedroom features Walk-in Closet and Master Bath includes a large Garden Tub. Don't miss the Large Deck for Grilling Out!! Yard Maintenance is Included! This home does have Gas Heat and Water Heater. Tenant Pays for Trash and Tenant Liability Insurance. Min Annual Inc $54,600