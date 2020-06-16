All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:15 AM

3448 Lenardo Drive SW

3448 Lenardo Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3448 Lenardo Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Wonderful 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Classic Split Level Home minutes to Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport! No SECTION 8 or Housing Vouchers Participation. Large Open Floorplan with Cathedral Ceilings, Eat-in Kitchen, Separate Laundry Room and 2 Car Garage. Great Size Bedrooms with Lots of Closets. Master Bedroom features Walk-in Closet and Master Bath includes a large Garden Tub. Don't miss the Large Deck for Grilling Out!! Yard Maintenance is Included! This home does have Gas Heat and Water Heater. Tenant Pays for Trash and Tenant Liability Insurance. Min Annual Inc $54,600

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3448 Lenardo Drive SW have any available units?
3448 Lenardo Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3448 Lenardo Drive SW have?
Some of 3448 Lenardo Drive SW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3448 Lenardo Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
3448 Lenardo Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3448 Lenardo Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 3448 Lenardo Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3448 Lenardo Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 3448 Lenardo Drive SW offers parking.
Does 3448 Lenardo Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3448 Lenardo Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3448 Lenardo Drive SW have a pool?
No, 3448 Lenardo Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 3448 Lenardo Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 3448 Lenardo Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3448 Lenardo Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3448 Lenardo Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
