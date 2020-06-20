3445 Stratford Rd

Amenities

Fantastic opportunity to live in one of Buckhead's most desirable five star condominiums and comes with its own storage unit! Watch spectacular sunsets from your huge picture windows, enjoy breakfast or dinner on your balcony while overlooking the Buckhead district and downtown Atlanta. Hardwoods in living areas. Large master with spacious walk-in closet, bath with dual vanities, linen cabinet. Kitchen with granite counter tops, double oven, breakfast bar. Built in desk/office area for working remotely. Resort amenities include 24 hr concierge, package delivery, heated yr round pool, cabanas, grills, outdoor dining, lounge with chefs kitchen, indoor and outdoor theaters, gym and weight room, 24 hr coffee bar, business center with conference rooms, computers, printers and more. Walk to Marta, shopping, top restaurants.