3445 Stratford Rd
3445 Stratford Rd

3445 Stratford Road Northeast · (404) 314-1760
Location

3445 Stratford Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30326
North Buckhead

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr concierge
gym
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Fantastic opportunity to live in one of Buckhead's most desirable five star condominiums and comes with its own storage unit! Watch spectacular sunsets from your huge picture windows, enjoy breakfast or dinner on your balcony while overlooking the Buckhead district and downtown Atlanta. Hardwoods in living areas. Large master with spacious walk-in closet, bath with dual vanities, linen cabinet. Kitchen with granite counter tops, double oven, breakfast bar. Built in desk/office area for working remotely. Resort amenities include 24 hr concierge, package delivery, heated yr round pool, cabanas, grills, outdoor dining, lounge with chefs kitchen, indoor and outdoor theaters, gym and weight room, 24 hr coffee bar, business center with conference rooms, computers, printers and more. Walk to Marta, shopping, top restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3445 Stratford Rd have any available units?
3445 Stratford Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3445 Stratford Rd have?
Some of 3445 Stratford Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3445 Stratford Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3445 Stratford Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3445 Stratford Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3445 Stratford Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3445 Stratford Rd offer parking?
No, 3445 Stratford Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3445 Stratford Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3445 Stratford Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3445 Stratford Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3445 Stratford Rd has a pool.
Does 3445 Stratford Rd have accessible units?
No, 3445 Stratford Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3445 Stratford Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3445 Stratford Rd has units with dishwashers.
